Netflix released photos from the upcoming original series Obliterated on Monday. The series premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald created, showrun and executive produce Obliterated. Hurwitz and Schlossberg direct.

Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lazaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske and Eugene Kim star as an elite special forces team. After celebrating their latest victory in Las Vegas, they are called back into duty before sobering up.

Photos show Hennig partying in a bikini and Terrell and Zano carrying Howell. Back in action, photos show Hennig and Zanno running through Las Vegas and pointing their guns. Zano sports a bloody T-shirt Die Hard style in another photo.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald promise R-rated action and comedy calling their characters "American [expletive] Heroes" and referring to the announcement as a "[Expletive] First Look."

Obliterated will be eight 60-minute episodes. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television.