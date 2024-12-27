Netflix's Christmas football games scored record-breaking viewership.

According to the streamer, over 24 million people tuned in for both the 1 p.m. match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the 4:30 p.m. game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

"Ravens-Texans and Chiefs-Steelers are the two most streamed NFL games in US history," Netflix shared in a social media post.

Netflix had previously teased that Mariah Carey would perform her iconic 1994 song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," before the first kickoff.

Beyonce's Ravens-Texans halftime performance reached 27 million people, and her show will soon be available to watch on Netflix as Beyonce Bowl.

Viewership for Christmas Day NBA games also shattered records.

At one point, there were 8.32 million people watching the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off.

More people watched the regular season basketball game than any other in five years.