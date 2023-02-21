Best-selling novelist Harlan Coben said another one of his books is being adapted as a Netflix miniseries.

"Thrilled to announce FOOL ME ONCE will be an 8-episode Netflix Original series starring @michkeegan @RCArmitage @adeelakhtar1234, Joanna Lumley , @EmmettScanlan -- from the same creative team that brought you THE STRANGER, SAFE & STAY CLOSE," Coben tweeted Monday.

Michelle Keegan will play the mother of a young child struggling to move on after the murder of her husband (Richard Armitage).

Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar are co-starring.

"Can't wait to return to Manchester to the world of Harlan Coben. Last time I saw Joanna Lumley was at St Paul's cathedral for a carol concert. We had tea with the vicar... I struggled to keep a straight face," Armitage tweeted.

Production is already underway in England.

"Harlan is a master of twists and turns that are impossible to predict, which is what makes adapting his books for television impossible to resist! Fool Me Once is no different, we're incredibly excited to bring the story to life with an all-star cast," producers Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee said in a joint statement.