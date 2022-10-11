NeNe Leakes says her son Brentt is recovering from a heart attack and stroke.

The 54-year-old television personality went public about her son's health issues in a video Monday on Instagram Stories.

"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke," Leakes said. "He's only 23, so he's really young for that to happen to him."

Leakes said Brentt has undergone several tests, including for COVID-19, but that doctors are still unsure of the cause.

"It was very scary," the star said. "I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he's struggling with speaking."

"They're thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now," she added.

Brentt is Leakes' son with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died at age 66 in September 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

Leakes also has an older son, Bryson, 32, from a previous relationship.

Leakes came to fame on the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta.