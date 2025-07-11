The revival of Australian soap opera Neighbours has wrapped production for the last time.

The show's official Instagram account announced Friday that filming has finished ahead of the show's final bow on Prime Video in December.

"It's with a heavy heart that our incredible cast and crew wrap for the final time," the post's caption reads. "As sad as this day may be, we can't wait for you to see the amazing storylines that are about to unfold over the coming six months. Together we have been, and always will be, the perfect blend."

Matt Wilson, who stars in the revival, commented on the post.

"Oh man," he said. "I love this show and these people with all my heart."

The revival is the "continuation of the long-running series" that premiered in 1985 and was canceled in 2022.

The show was picked up by Amazon's Freevee that same year, before ultimately finding a home on Prime Video.

According to an official synopsis, the show follows "the lives, loves and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.

The revival stars Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Hannah Monson, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucida Cowden, Majella Davis, Marley Williams, Wilson, Naomi Rukavina, Rebeka Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Takaya Honda, Tim Kano, Xavier Molyneux, April Rose Pengilly, Costa D'Angelo, Georgia Walters, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jessica Muschamp, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, Barton, Nathan Borg, Viva Bianca and Trevor the Dog.

Executive producer Jason Herbison expressed hope for a future reboot.

"Once again, we will be resting the residents of Ramsay Street on a hopeful note, with some tantalizing possibilities for a future chapter," he said, per Deadline.