Australian soap opera Neighbours has found a new home at Amazon Freevee in the wake of its cancellation.

Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, has picked up the series from Fremantle following its cancellation in March.

Filming on a new season will begin in Australia in 2023 and premiere in the second half of the year.

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne will reprise their roles.

In addition, the thousands of episodes from previous seasons will be available to stream on Freevee.

Network 10 will retain first run rights in Australia, with the show to also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street," Amazon Studios head of AVOD original content and programming Lauren Anderson said in a statement.

"With the power of streaming, we're able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

