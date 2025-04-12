Ncuti Gatwa says Belinda stands her ground with his time-traveling Doctor Who hero in ways no other companion has in the history of the long-running sci-fi series.

Varada Sethu is introduced as the new character in Gatwa's second season as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor, premiering Saturday on the BBC and Disney+.

"Belinda challenges the Doctor in ways he hasn't been challenged before because he can't sort of pull the wool over her eyes," Gatwa, 32, told UPi in a recent Zoom interview.

"The Doctor has, always, the purest of intentions, but he is also an immortal being that travels the universe and battles huge crises and Belinda does exactly that in her own life. So, they are on such an equal footing in terms of the responsibilities they share in their lives and the battles they go through," he said. "He's traveling with an equal and that's not to diminish any companions who came before. But it's just a different dynamic."

Ncuti said an unexpected glitch means the Doctor must quickly learn to trust and listen to his new companion.

"They both have to put their heads together," he explained.

"Normally, the Doctor and companion are flying off into space to willingly see what's out there," Gatwa added.

"This is the journey of them trying to get back to Earth and they can't and they don't know why and, so, they have to relinquish so much control. The Doctor, particularly, has to. And, also, Belinda has to just be: 'Fine. I'm here and I just have to help you get me to help myself.'"

It's a disquieting situation for the brilliant and competent Doctor.

"I don't think he's ever had that level of humbling before," Gatwa said. "The Doctor's incredible. He is an amazing person, but humility? I don't know whether we've ever seen that really in the Doctor ever," Gatwa laughed.

"He's someone who is used to walking into a space and taking charge. He can't do that this time around. So, it's actually very enriching. I think Belinda is a catalyst of that change in that growth."

Sethu, who is known for her roles in Andor and Strike Back, previously guest starred as a different character, Mundy Flynn, on Gatwa's inaugural season as the Doctor.

"The first time, I was just so excited to be a part of the Who-niverse as Mundy Flynn in [the episode] 'Boom.' It's such a legacy that Doctor Who! has, so to be in one episode was incredible. I had such an amazing time. I got to spend time with this one," she said, indicating Gatwa, who was sitting beside her.

"And [Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday] and such an incredible production team behind it. It just felt like such a lovely family. So, when I got offered the option of coming back and coming back home to the family on a more permanent basis, I had to say, 'yes.'"

Sethu described Belinda as a strong and independent human with a different perspective on life than the constantly regenerating alien whom Gatwa plays.

"They have to team up to solve a problem, which is that she can't go home. She wants to go home. She doesn't want anything to do with this adventure," Sethu said.

"She's got her own adventure. She's got her own plot, her own life and family and everything that she wants to go back to," she added. "I think it's really unique as a plot for a season -- that it revolves around a companion that doesn't want to be the companion. But [there is] the beautiful bond and the relationship that they develop as a process of that."