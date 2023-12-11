Ncuti Gatwa is making his debut in the Doctor Who universe.

The 31-year-old actor appeared as the 15th Doctor in Sunday's episode, which concluded the show's three-part 60th anniversary special.

Sunday's episode, titled "The Giggle," saw Gatwa's 15th Doctor team up with David Tennant's 14th Doctor against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris).

After defeating the Toymaker, Tennant's Doctor retires in Paris, while Gatwa's Doctor departs for more adventures.

The anniversary episodes also featured the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

Gatwa was announced as the 15th Doctor in 2022. The actor replaces Jodie Whittaker (13th Doctor) and will lead the new season, expected to premiere in 2024.

The 60th anniversary specials are available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

Gatwa is known for playing Eric Effiong on the Netflix series Sex Education.