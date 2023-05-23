South Korean singer and rapper Taeyong is teasing his new EP.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, shared a teaser for his debut solo album, Shalala, on Tuesday.

The video, titled "Code: Thorn," shows Taeyong posing with imagery of roses and thorns. The singer is also seen sporting a wire grill over his teeth.

Taeyong shared a release schedule for Shalala last week.

The singer has yet to release "Choose T or Y" teasers for the album, along with "Shalala" music video stills and a music video teaser.

Taeyong will release Shalala and the full "Shalala" music video June 5.

Taeyong came to fame with NCT, which consists of 22 members. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.