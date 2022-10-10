South Korean boy band NCT 127 took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group performed its song "2 Baddies" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

The members of NCT 127 wore coordinated outfits with neon details for their appearance on the show.

"We got to appear on GMA again today!!! A sincere, big thank you to all of our NCTzens for supporting us! I know it was a pretty early start today and it was definitey cold...Thank you for showing up, showing love!!" NCT 127 wrote on Twitter.

"2 Baddies" is the title track from NCT 127's album of the same name. The group released a single and music video for the song in September, along with the full album.

The 2 Baddies album also features the songs "Faster," "Time Lapse," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh Out Loud)" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

The album is NCT 127's fourth full-length Korean album and the group's first since Sticker, released in September 2021.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 members.