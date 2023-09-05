CBS announced Tuesday that NCIS: Sydney will premiere Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show premieres on Paramount+ in Australia on Nov. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian spinoff stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance , Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes. In the show, U.S. NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police join forces to investigate naval crimes in Australian waters.

The original flagship NCIS will enter its 21st season once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes resolve. NCIS spawned the spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and the most recent NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Sydney will also stream on Paramount+ in the United States once episodes air on CBS.