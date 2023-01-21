The current, 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles will be the CBS crime drama's last.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement Friday.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

Starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, the show will have its series finale on May 14. It will have run for 322 episodes.

"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!" LL Cool J wrote on Instagram Friday.

"I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with @cbstv. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with @rockthebells!! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!!!"