NBC has canceled its sitcom, American Auto, after two seasons.

"I really loved this opportunity -- everyone on the creative team, the writers, the crew and of course, the ensemble made magic. Lucky me," the show's lead Ana Gasteyer tweeted Friday, along with a link to a media report about the development.

The show's creator Justin Spitzer also tweeted about the cancellation.

"Season 3 of #americanauto was going to show Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm. I'm so sorry we didn't get to make those episodes, but I'm immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there," Spitzer wrote.

He added: "Thank you so much to our outstanding cast, writers, crew, and fans. Lemme know if anyone wants to buy a Pika."

The workplace comedy followed the bumbling executives at the struggling Payne Motors.

It co-starred Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo.