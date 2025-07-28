The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a first look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.

The trailer, posted to YouTube on Monday, features Jake Sully ( Sam Worthington ) and his family teaming up with the Metkayina clan from Avatar: The Way of Water to prepare for battle against Pandora's sinister new tribe.

"Your goddess has no dominion here," the leader of the Ash People, Varang (Oona Chaplin) says in the trailer.

The film, set to hit theaters Dec. 19, also features returning cast members Zoe Saldai±a, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Newcomers to the franchise include David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh.

The yet-to-be-titled fourth and fifth films in Cameron's Avatar universe are currently scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.