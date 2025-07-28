Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
UPI News Service, 07/28/2025
The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a first look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.
The trailer, posted to YouTube on Monday, features Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family teaming up with the Metkayina clan from Avatar: The Way of Water to prepare for battle against Pandora's sinister new tribe.
"Your goddess has no dominion here," the leader of the Ash People, Varang (Oona Chaplin) says in the trailer.
