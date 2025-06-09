National Geographic Channel's 25-hour SharkFest programming block will include the premiere of the documentary Jaws @ 50 on July 10.

Jaws @ 50 is a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the film Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss . The doc explores the making of Jaws and its impact.

"This year's SharkFest features leading marine scientists and experts, offering critical insights into shark behavior and how we can coexist with these extraordinary creatures," NatGeo said in a press release Monday.

"From myth-busting science to cinematic underwater adventure, SharkFest is a global deep dive into the awe-inspiring world of sharks. From California shores to the seas down under in Australia, SharkFest will take viewers on an epic ocean adventure across the globe."

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory premieres on July 5.

The same night, two six-part nightly series -- Investigation Shark Attack and Super Shark Highway -- will kick off.

Sharks of the North is set for July 12 and Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator is to air on July 13.