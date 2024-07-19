Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman says that the Jewish reporter she plays in the new drama, Lady in the Lake, had a lot in common with the Black department-store-window model whose murder she is investigating.

Unfortunately, 1960s Baltimore society didn't afford the women the opportunity to get to know each other.

"One of the most heartbreaking aspects of the show is that they do have a lot to share," Portman, 43, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"They do have a lot that's very different because of their different circumstances. They don't intersect in the same city. They're in the same city, and they can't see each other. Particularly, Maddie can't see Cleo," she said.

"That first scene where Maddie sees Cleo [is] in the window, and she's looking at the dress, not the person [modeling it]. It's kind of representative of the course the story takes," Portman said.

Premiering Friday on Apple TV+, the adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel addresses violence against women, as well as racism, anti-Semitism and sexism.

The show follows Portman's character, Maddie, as she leaves her unhappy marriage to and tries to unravel the murders of Cleo (Moses Ingram) and Jewish 11-year-old Tessie (Bianca Belle). The cast includes Noah Jupe, Y'lan Noel, Byron Bowers and Josiah Cross.

"They face a lot of similar issues, just in being a woman," Ingram said of Cleo and Maddie.

"You know what you're allowed to do and what you're not, what's taboo and what isn't," she added. "Then you throw intersectionality on top of that, and there are a lot of things going on.

"But, I think we're looking at women who, if they had the chance, probably will find a lot of things similar between the two of them."

Portman -- who is famous for her roles in Black Swan and the Star Wars film franchise -- said it was critical that her first television series not only be compelling, but also intelligently comment on what life was like in the United States just a few decades ago.

"Ultimately, for anyone to watch something, it has to be entertaining, and so it was incredible to be in something with such beautiful design -- the costumes, the 1960s-style production design, beautiful cinematography, incredible music from the time," Portman said.

"There are all these plot twists and murder mysteries and the thrills of that, but, of course, it's also Important to be about something. I think it tackles a lot of really, really big ideas and really incredible characters that are relevant to today."

Ingram agreed.

"We're also moving into a time when -- I think we've seen a lot this year -- there is a hunger for truth and the reality of what's really happening in the world," Ingram said. "I know I want to watch things that sort of represent something larger."

Both actresses said they find period pieces appealing.

Ingram starred in The Queen's Gambit, which was set in the 1950s, while Portman portrayed John F. Kennedy's widow in Jackie, which took place in the 1960s.

"It's new every time," Ingram said. "I love things that are very tactile. Our set design was so beautiful. It really put you right in the middle of wherever you were."

Portman added: "It was wild to see Baltimore dressed for the '60s. It was so beautiful."