Natalie Merchant is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59-year-old singer-songwriter released her eighth studio album, Keep Your Courage, on Friday.

Keep Your Courage is Merchant's first album of all-new music in nine years. She most recently released Butterfly, an album featuring a mix of re-recordings and new songs, in 2017.

Keep Your Courage features 10 songs, including the singles "Come On, Aphrodite" and "Tower of Babel."

"I'm so incredibly pleased to share my new album with you today! 'Keep Your Courage' is the first completely original album I've released in nine years. I hope you love it!" Merchant wrote on Instagram.

Merchant will promote the album with a new North American tour that kicks off Friday in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and ends Sept. 30 in Los Angeles. The singer will also perform in Europe and the United Kingdom.