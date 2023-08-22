Sony Pictures released a new character poster for the film Napoleon on Tuesday. The film opens in theaters Nov. 22.

The new poster features Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon Bonaparte's first wife, Josephine. The tagline reads, "The world for Josephine."

Napoleon stars Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte. Ridley Scott directs David Scarpa's script.

Sony Pictures is distributing Napoleon theatrically for Apple TV+. The film will play on the streaming service after its theatrical run.

A trailer released in July showed some of the film's epic battle sequences and romance between Napoleon and Josephine.