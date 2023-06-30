Naomi Campbell is a mom of two.

The supermodel, 53, recently welcomed her second child, a son.

Campbell shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by lofe from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed!" the star captioned the post.

"Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo," she wrote. "It's never too late to become a mother."

Actress Zoe Saldana , singer Kelly Rowland and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among those to congratulate Campbell in the comments.

"Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!" Saldana wrote.

"NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!" Rowland added.

"Congratulations Omi!!" Versace said.

Campbell also has a 2-year-old daughter, born in May 2021.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," she said on Instagram at the time.

Campbell said in an interview with British Vogue in February 2022 that her daughter was not adopted but did not share further details about the birth.