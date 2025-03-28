Shrinking star Michael Urie hosted the GLAAD Awards, which celebrate representation of the LGBTQ community in the media, in Los Angeles Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prize presentation is scheduled to stream on Hulu April 12.

My Old Ass was named Best Film with a Wide Release, while Crossing was voted Best Film with a Limited Release, 9-1-1: Lone Star won for Best TV Drama and Hacks was declared Best TV Comedy.

Baby Reindeer won for Best Limited Series, Agatha All Along won for Best New Series, The Groomsmen: Second Chances won for Best TV or Streaming Film, Will & Harper won for Best Documentary, Doechii won for Best Music Artist, Baby, This is Keke Palmer won for Best Podcast, RuPaul's Drag Race won for Best Reality Competition Show and The Real Housewives of New York City won for Best Reality Show.

Wicked icon Cynthia Erivo took home the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which GLAAD says "is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues."