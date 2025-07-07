Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys ahead of its Aug. 28 premiere.

The 48-second preview released Monday shows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) returning to Colorado after "spiraling" all summer in New York.

She initially relocated to Silver Falls in Season 1, when her mother's best friend (Sarah Rafferty) becomes her legal guardian.

"While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton... all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde)," an official synopsis reads.

When Jackie returns, she'll have to face "unresolved feelings and small-town tensions."