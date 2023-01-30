HBO is introducing the cast of My Brilliant Friend Season 4.

The network shared a first-look photo for the fourth and final season of the Italian drama series Monday.

Alba Rohrwacher and Irene Maiorino will play Elena "Leni¹" Greco and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo in the new season.

Fabrizio Gifuni also joins the cast as Nino Sarratore.

My Brilliant Friend follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Lila, who she first met in the first year of primary school in 1950.

"Set in a dangerous and fascinating Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Lila, Elena's brilliant friend and -- in a way -- both her best friend and her worst enemy," an official description reads.

Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti played Leni¹ and Lila in Season 1, while Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Grace portrayed the characters in Seasons 1-3.

My Brilliant Friend is based on the Elena Ferrante book series.