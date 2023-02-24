In the new trailer for Swarm, actress Dominque Fishback is shown as an obsessed fan who takes her love for a Beyonce-like recording artist to what appears to be fatal extremes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the teaser, we glimpsed some of what Dre, played by Fishback, might be capable of as she mopped up blood from a mysterious source. This time, blood is everywhere -- on floors, on her hands, and on car seats, as Dre's life appears to be spiraling out of control.

Her obsession for music superstar Ni'Jah (Nirine S. Brown) intensifies as she reopens her Swarm Twitter account while it appears her sister is moving away from the fan base the two have enjoyed since they were children.

"I've gotta grow up Dre, I can't stay here with you," Marissa, played by Chloe Bailey, says as a despondent Dre is shown buying $1,800 Ni'jah concert tickets with a brand-new Discover credit card, then curling up in the fetal position at home in bed.

Dre's later asked to leave a funeral, but the viewer doesn't know who has died.

"You're a killer bee," a woman says to Dre at a diner. "You're part of the swarm. Talk about Ni'Jah, you'll get stung."

Viewers see more blood, bees and Dre performing at a strip club, then trying to keep a squad of fellow fans from going in her trunk.

"Do you have a body in here or something?" one asks as Dre laughs a little too loudly.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The trailer ends with Dre wearing a skimpy dress, the kind that Beyonce once called a 'freakum' dress in a song of that title, walking purposefully down the street. Is she headed to meet her idol, or is she going somewhere to kill?

Donald Glover, who created the series along with Janine Nabors, said he considers the series to be a cross between The Piano Teacher (2001) and The King of Comedy (1982) as he shared with Vanity Fair. Both films cover characters with toxic obsessions, but there surely are elements of The Fan in there, too.

Swarm heads to Prime Video on March 17.