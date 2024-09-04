FX released a trailer Wednesday for Grotesquerie, a new series that follows a detective and a journalist nun as they try to figure out who is committing the violent murders in their town.

The show marks the acting debut of Kansas City Chiefs football star Travis Kelce, who briefly appears in the trailer. Further details about his character are unknown.

"Check out the trailer for FX's Grotesquerie," Kelce says in the teaser's introduction. "That's right. You might see some familiar faces."

Niece Nash-Betts portrays Detective Lois Tyron, who feels the perpetrator of the town's monstrous crimes is "taunting her" and might not even be human.

"It's like God left the keys to the candy store to the devil," Tyron says in the trailer.

Micaela Diamond portrays Sister Megan, who covers crime for the Catholic Guardian and joins Tyron in an attempt to stop the assaults.

Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin also star.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. EDT and will stream on Hulu Sept. 26.