Mufasa: The Lion King -- featuring the voice talents of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.8 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu at No. 3 with $13.2 million, Moana 2 at No. 4 with $12.4 million and Wicked at No. 5 with $10.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Complete Unknown at No. 6 with $8.1 million, Babygirl at No. 7 with $4.5 million, Gladiator II at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Homestead at No. 9 with $2.1 million and The Fire Inside at No. 10 with $1.2 million.