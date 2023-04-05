MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.This year's awards show will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.Top Gun: Maverick leads the film categories with six nominations, including Best Movie and Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero for Tom Cruise.The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories with six nominations each. Both series are nominated for Best Show.In the unscripted categories, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all earned two nominations.This year's ceremony will combine the scripted and unscripted categories into one event, as established in 2022.Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards.Fans voting begins today and will run through April 17.The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees include:Best MovieAvatar: The Way of WaterBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisNopeScream VISmileTop Gun: MaverickBest ShowStranger ThingsThe Last of UsThe White LotusWednesdayWolf PackYellowstoneYellowjacketsBest Docu-Reality SeriesJersey Shore Family VacationThe Real Housewives of Beverly HillsFamily Reunion: Love & Hip Hop EditionThe KardashiansVanderpump RulesBest Competition SeriesAll-Store ShoreBig BrotherRuPaul's Drag Race: All-StarsThe Challenge: USAThe TraitorsBreakthrough PerformanceBad Bunny, Bullet TrainBella Ramsey, The Last of UsEmma D'Arcy, House of the DragonJoseph Quinn, Stranger ThingsRachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies