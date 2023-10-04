MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte in Paris.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song and Best Video for "Anti-Hero."

The singer will compete with Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA in the Best Artist category.

Rodrigo and SZA follow with six nominations each, while Doja Cat, Maneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj are all up for four awards.

First-time nominees include BTS member Jungkook, K-pop girl group NewJeans and rapper Ice Spice.

This year's show will introduce the new category Best Afrobeats.

The MTV EMAs will air on MTV and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The 2023 nominations include:

Best Song

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Seven," Jungkook featuring Latto

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez

Best Video

"Bongos," Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Gorilla," Little Simz

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

"Sprinter," Central Cee x Dave

"Baby Don't Hurt Me," David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Creepin," Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

"Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

"Calm Down," Rema with Selena Gomez

Best New

Coi Leray

Flo

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Renee Rapp

