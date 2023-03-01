Peacock has released a trailer for the upcoming series, Mrs. Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer features a variety of people across the world informing the camera that "she wants to talk to you."

"She," of course, is the titular Mrs. Davis.

"'Mrs. Davis' is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence, Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?" reads a press release from Peacock.

Additionally, Peacock has released a show description written from the perspective of Mrs. Davis.

"And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your aloe. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans. Aww. Thats nice to hear right? Of course it is, Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over," it says.

The series will star Betty Gilpin, of GLOW, as Simone the nun who is devoted to fighting against the creeping influence of technology. Margo Martindale, of The Americans, will portray Simone's Mother Superior.

Mrs. Davis is produced and co-written by Tara Hernandez of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. The executive producer and co-writer is legendary television writer Damon Lindelof of Watchmen and Lost.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

It will premiere on Peacock on April 20.