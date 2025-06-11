Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, in U.S. and Canadian theaters Thursday and international theaters June 27, demonstrates Miley Cyrus' command of both her musical artistry and performance.

The film is a 55-minute collection of videos for the songs on her latest album, Something Beautiful. Each song warrants a unique costume and setting, but most focus on Cyrus' solo performance.

Many of the videos predominantly favor closeups of Cyrus' face and she commands the screen while singing. In wide shots, her body language between dance moves projects confidence and self-assuredness. Even a hair flip is an intentional, considered move.

Contrast this with something like Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now, also an ambitious musical piece, but one with an ensemble cast and elaborate visual effects. While that allowed Lopez to explore her relationship with love, Cyrus' simplicity is equally effective.

"Golden Burning Sun" features Cyrus on a motorcycle against a red sky. She's having fun on a stationary bike, posing when she's not singing.

In "Easy Lover," she changes in her dressing room and gets made up by disembodied hands, but it conveys the moment she has to herself between performances.

The "Walk of Fame" video has already made news since Cyrus contracted bacteria from the Hollywood Blvd. location, where Arnold Schwarzenegger's star is. It was already powerful to see her strut down the street and dancing, but adds a sympathetic wince when she actually touches the ground.

Cyrus shared writing and directing credit with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter. The trio succeeds in devising visuals that showcase Cyrus the performer and get out of her way.

Cyrus is occasionally joined by a co-star or two, such as her boyfriend Maxx Morando and model Naomi Campbell . The focus remains on her interaction with them, and they are still mainly one-on-one interactions.

The names of the songs will flash on screen a few times, but the film expects audiences are already familiar with the tracks. The album has been out since May 30.

Cyrus has reinvented herself several times since being a child star. Her latest incarnation shows an artist less concerned with drastic changes and more comfortable just letting herself and the music move audiences. At that, she succeeds.