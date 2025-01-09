In Hollywood, Donnie Yen has exhibited his martial arts skills in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and served as one of John Wick's most formidable opponents. The Chinese-language film The Prosecutor, in theaters Friday, is a showcase for Yen's physical prowess and charismatic acting.

Yen plays Fok Chi Ho, a police officer frustrated by people he arrested going free. In response, the character attends law school and transfers to the Department of Justice to make a difference on the legal side.

In Fok's first case, Ma Ka-Kit (Fung Ho Yeung Mason) was encouraged to plead guilty to a drug trafficking charge, while the drug dealer himself went free. Fok reopens Ma's case, which the DOJ won via his plea, in the interest of justice for Ma.

Some of the best martial arts films have only thin plots that serve as a vehicle for the hero. The Prosecutor, which the film says is based on true events, is considerably more sophisticated, with no shortage of action either.

Fok does not simply exhaust legal means of proving Ma innocent. As he conducts his own investigation, Fok ends up saving Ma's uncle (Lau Kong) from an assassin and fighting off more drug dealers and thugs.

Yen, who also directed the film with action director Takahito Ouchi, stages an intense action scene in a parking garage where both Fok and his pursuer jump from multiple levels.

In a rooftop fight, Yen appears to use a drone camera to get an overhead view of the melee. A subway fight uses the tight space dynamically as Yen uses the poles in the subway car to propel his flips.

Longtime fans of Yen can see how he grew more dynamic as an actor from Iron Monkey to the Ip Man films and John Wick 4. His older movies are still great, it's just wonderful to see him evolve by incorporating new techniques as he continues to learn and practice.

Beyond the action, the legal drama in the film is poignant as well. Ma trusts his lawyers (Shirley Chan and Julian Cheung Chi Lam) when they tell him pleading guilty will lead to a reduced sentence.

When Ma still gets 10 years, they tell him he should have known the stakes, despite it being their job to inform him. That kind of malpractice surely exists in every legal system and should be challenged both in drama and in real life.

Likewise, Fok initially makes things worse for Ma when the judge (Michael Hui) gives him an even harsher sentence at retrial. Fok's boss, Prosecutor Yuen (Francis Ng Chun Yu), also doesn't appreciate his new hire advocating for the defendant.

The confidence Yen brings to his fights also serves Fok in these dramatic confrontations in the courtroom. Fok is morally confident as he protests civil servants doing the bare minimum.

While there are some structural differences in the Hong Kong legal system, the basics of questioning witnesses, making a case to the judge, and the agendas of prosecution and defense are clear. Equally clear is the room for error left in even the most well-intentioned system.

Many great legal dramas have followed an idealistic attorney fighting the system for truth and justice. Legal drama is a whole lot more fun with all the kicking though.

