Mother of the Bride is written by Robin Bernheim (The Princess Switch trilogy) and directed by Mark Waters (Freaky Friday, Mean Girls).
Shields plays Lana, the mother of bride-to-be Emma (Cosgrove). When the family travels to Thailand for Emma's wedding, Lana discovers the groom's father (Benjamin Bratt) is her college flame who broke her heart years ago.
