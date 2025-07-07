Morpheus protects the Dreaming in 'Sandman' Season 2, Volume 2 teaser
UPI News Service, 07/07/2025
Netflix is previewing the second portion of The Sandman Season 2 ahead of its July 24 arrival on the streamer.
ADVERTISEMENT
The trailer released Monday shows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) facing the consequences of "spilling family blood" and contemplating how he will protect the Dreaming from his enemies.
Season 2 begins weeks after the events of Season 1, as Dream attempts to restore his palace and forget the past, according to an official synopsis.
"This season is about Dream's having to accept responsibility for his arrogance, for his ignorance, and for his feelings -- which he doesn't even admit to having," says showrunner and writer Allan Heinberg. "But sooner or later, we all have to reckon with the fact that the struggles we face are often of our own making. Dream must now figure out what to do about it."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.