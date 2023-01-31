Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, is set for release on March 3.

The project includes 36 songs, three of which -- "Last Night," "Everything I Love" and "I Wrote The Book" -- were released Monday.

Other memorable titles include "Born With a Beer In My Hand" and "Dying Man."

"This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," Wallen said in a statement.

"It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist -- country, alternative and hip-hop," he added.

"There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."

His last effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in 2021. It was still in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart as of last weekend.