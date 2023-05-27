Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for an 11th week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights, followed by the Jonas Brothers' The Album at No. 3, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Richest Opp at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Bailey Zimmerman's Religiously. The Album. at No. 7, Daft Punk's Random Access Memories at No. 8, Ed Sheeran's Minus at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.