Country star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a second week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart is Twice's Ready To Be: 12th Mini Album, followed by Miley Cyrus ' Endless Summer Vacation at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Karol G's Manana Sera Bonito at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 6, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 8, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 9 and Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 10.