Country music star Morgan Wallen's One More Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Niall Horan 's The Show, followed by Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and Metro Boomin's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Stray Kids' 5-Star: The 3rd Album at No. 6, Lil Durk's Almost Healed at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.