Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Wayne 's Tha Carter VI, followed by ENHYPEN's Desire: Unleash at No. 3, Addison Rae's Addison at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Turnstile's Never Enough at No. 9 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 10.