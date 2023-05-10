Morgan Wallen is cancelling six weeks of shows due to a vocal cord injury.

The 29-year-old country music singer announced in an Instagram video Tuesday that he will miss six weeks of his One Night at a Time tour as he recovers from vocal cord trauma.

"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday," Wallen said. "After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma."

"Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do," he told fans.

Wallen is also recovering from tearing his lat muscle while on tour in Australia.

"I've been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is gonna help me get that back right as well," he added.

Wallen will also miss the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, along with upcoming festivals.

Wallen's team is working to reschedule the 14 tour stops he will be missing. The singer will resume his tour June 22 in Chicago, according to The New York Times.

The tour is in support of Wallen's third studio album, One Thing at a Time, released in March.