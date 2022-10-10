Monty Python comedy legend and free speech advocate John Cleese has signed on to host a new chat program for Britain's GB News next year.

The show's executive producer is comedian and writer Andrew Doyle, host of Free Speech Nation and executive producer of Headliners on GB News.

"John will have complete creative freedom to have the conversations he wants to have with the people who interest him most," Doyle said Monday. "Like John himself, it will be far from predictable."

Cleese, 82, last appeared on British screens in the sitcom Hold the Sunset in 2019. In addition to his years as a Monty Python troupe member, Cleese has also played roles in the comedies Fawlty Towers, A Fish Called Wanda, Time Bandits and Rat Race, as well as in the Harry Potter and Shrek franchises.

Cleese tweeted Monday that a "massive" amount of important information gets censored, both in TV and in the press.

"In my new show, I'll be talking about a lot of it," he said. "You should be prepared to be shocked."

He also talked about the show on the BBC's Today program, describing himself as an "old-fashioned liberal" and dismissing the categorization of GB as "a right-wing channel."

"It's a free speech channel," he said.