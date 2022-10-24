South Korean singer Kihyun is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released the solo EP Youth and a music video for his title track of the same name on Monday.

The "Youth" video shows Kihyun at home and at a playground as he reflects on growing up and embracing his adult self.

Youth also features the songs "Bad Liar," "Stardust," "Where is This Love" and "Cause of You."

Youth is Kihyun's debut solo EP and follows the release of his single album Voyager in March.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group released the EP Shape of Love in April.