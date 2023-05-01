Monsta X singer Joohoney has announced his debut solo EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star will release his first solo album, Lights, on May 22.

Monsta X shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside teaser art for the EP that shows yellow fabric against a blue sky.

Joohoney has previously released mixtapes as a solo artist, including Psyche (2020).

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and I.M. The group most recently released the EP Reason in January.

Other members of Monsta X have pursued solo careers, including Kihyun, who released the EP Youth in October 2022.