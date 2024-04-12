Apple TV+ has announced it renewed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for a second season and ordered multiple spin-off series based on the Legendary Monsterverse franchise, which includes several blockbuster movies about Godzilla and King Kong.

Executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the time-travel, sci-fi series premiered last fall and followed scientists, military and their family members as they try to protect humans from giant primordial creatures.

It starred Kurt and Wyatt Russell, as well as Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team," Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, said in a statement Thursday.

"We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

Apple TV+ did not say who else would return from the cast for Season 2. No premiere date was announced either.