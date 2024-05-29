Disney is giving a glimpse of the new film Moana 2.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring the voices of Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson

Moana 2 is a sequel to the 2016 film Moana, which follows Moana (Cravalho), the daughter of a village chief in ancient Polynesia, as she seeks out the demigod Maui (Johnson) to help save her island's reef.

The trailer shows Moana and Maui reunite three years after the events of the first film as Moana sets sail on a new adventure.

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," an official description reads.

Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and features music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina.

Cravalho confirmed in February that she would return to voice Moana in the sequel.

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is also developing a live-action remake of the first film. Johnson will play Maui in the live-action version but the casting for Moana has yet to be announced.