The British Phonographic Industry has announced the host for the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The association announced in a press release Tuesday that Mo Gilligan will host the music awards show for the second consecutive year.

Gilligan is a comedian and television personality who has hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and The Big Narstie Show and served as a judge on The Masked Singer UK and The Masked Dancer UK.

"Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I've been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favorite artists. I promise you, we're going to go even bigger this year ... Let's go!" Gilligan said.

"Making sure we got Mo back to host this year's awards was a huge priority for us," BRIT Awards chair Damian Christian added. "He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first BRITs last year.

"We're looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humor and style to our stage and screens once again."

The BRIT Awards will be held Feb. 11 at The O2 in London and air on ITV1.

Nominations will be announced Thursday on the BRIT Awards official social media channels.