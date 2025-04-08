Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth Mission Impossible movie.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen out of competition May 14, marking the actor's third time at the festival, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Cruise, 62, had previously attended Cannes in 1992 to coincide with his film Far and Away, and in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick.

"In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, who he has portrayed since the beginning of the franchise in 1996, and his IMF team ask you to trust them one last time," the synopsis states.

The film also stars Tramell Tillman, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Mariela Garriga, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk and Angela Bassett.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the film. He also penned the script with Erik Jendresen and produced with Tom Cruise

The festival kicks off May 13, and runs through May 24. A full itinerary for the 78th festival will be announced Thursday.

Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'or.