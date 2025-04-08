'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' to screen at Cannes
UPI News Service, 04/08/2025
Tom Cruise is confirmed to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his eighth Mission Impossible movie.
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will screen out of competition May 14, marking the actor's third time at the festival, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Cruise, 62, had previously attended Cannes in 1992 to coincide with his film Far and Away, and in 2022 for Top Gun: Maverick.
"In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, who he has portrayed since the beginning of the franchise in 1996, and his IMF team ask you to trust them one last time," the synopsis states.
