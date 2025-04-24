Miranda Lambert and Rascal Flatts have joined the lineup for the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show, which airs May 8.

Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson were previously announced to perform at the awards show, which "will celebrate six decades of country music," according to a press release.

"For the past 60 years, we've celebrate country music," Reba McEntire, who will host the show, said in a preview. "We've shown that we have a lot more in common than we have differences. That we come from everywhere and belong anywhere. Our music unites and surprises. Our legends keep us humble. Our superstars bring down the house. And we're just getting started."

Nominations arrived March 27, with Ella Langley leading with eight nods. Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson could potentially take home six wins apiece.

The show will stream May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.