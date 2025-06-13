Max announced Friday that A Minecraft Movie is coming to the service next week. The film begins streaming June 20.

A Minecraft Movie has the highest box office of 2025 so far, standing at $423 million in its theatrical run. Jack Black and Jason Momoa lead the adaptation of the popular video game.

Black plays Steve, a man who discovers the Overworld while exploring a local mine shaft. In the Overworld he can build whatever he imagines out of blocks.

Steve also discovers The Nether, a world full of monsters, however, so remains in Overworld to keep The Nether from entering the real world. Momoa plays Garrett, a former video game champion who enters the Underworld with kids Natalie (Emma Myers) and Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and their realtor (Danielle Brooks).

The new arrivals team up with Steve to stop The Nether. Jared Hess directed A Minecraft Movie.

Max announced in May it is reverting back to HBO Max later this summer.