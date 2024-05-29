Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are doing "great" in the wake of their wedding earlier this month.

Bongiovi's father, singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi , confirmed the couple's marriage and shared details about the wedding Tuesday on BBC's The One Show.

"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi said of the couple. "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

People reported Friday that Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, had married the past weekend.

The Sun said Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, were among the guests, along with Brown's parents.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source said.

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March 2023. The couple announced their engagement that April.

Brown is best known for playing Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Bongiovi is a fashion model.