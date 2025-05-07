Miley Cyrus is teasing new music.

The singer and actress released a short clip Wednesday teasing "More to Lose," a new song that arrives Friday.

"I knew someday that one would have to choose," she sings. "I just thought we'd have more to lose."

"More to Lose" will be the latest track released ahead of the music artist's concept album Something Beautiful, due May 30.

She previously released "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "...End of the World."

Her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, arrived in 2023.