Hannah Montana icon Miley Cyrus was named a Disney Legend Sunday, making her the youngest artist to earn the accolade.

"I'm gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret," Cyrus said. "I'm the one that tells you what you're not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day."

She added, "It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try."

Each Hannah Montana episode drew around 4.4 million viewers while it aired between 2006 and 2011 on Disney Channel, and Lainey Wilson sang the theme song, "Best of Both Worlds," when she introduced the Grammy-winner.

Disney+ will stream the ceremony Monday at 5 p.m. EDT.